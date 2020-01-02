SPRINGFIELD — Abubakarr S. Kamara, 69, of Springfield, formerly of Champaign, died at 12:57 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Evelyn's House hospice care, Creve Coeur, Mo.
Funeral services will be at noon today at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, 501 Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. Way, Champaign. Eld. Joseph Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Visitation will be from 10 to noon today at the church. Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.