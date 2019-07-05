GIBSON CITY — Ada Brucker Kennedy, 90, of Gibson City passed away at 12:35 p.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) at Gibson Community Hospital Annex Nursing Home, Gibson City.
Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at American Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson City, with the Rev. Chrissy Salser officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service at church. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with arrangements. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sibley.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City or a charity of choice.
Ada was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Mellott, Ind., the eldest daughter of Walter and Edna (Bowman) Gott. She married Robert C. Brucker on June 22, 1947, in Cropsey. He preceded her in death July 18, 1974. Ada later married Bernard Kennedy, and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons, Harold Brucker of Paris, Mo., and Dean Brucker of Gibson City; and one daughter, Phyllis (Kim) Fuoss of Gibson City. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Rathbun of Fairbury and Rachel (Glenn) Tadlock of Rantoul; and one brother, John Gott of Connecticut.
She was preceded in death by a son, Alan Brucker; brothers, Robert and Richard “Dickie” Gott; and sisters, Phyllis Gott and Carrie Malinowski.
Ada enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City for many years. She volunteered at the Gibson Area Hospital for many years. Ada helped her husband, Robert, farm in the Roberts and Sibley area.
She was a blessing to her family and will be deeply missed.
