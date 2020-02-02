URBANA — Ada B. Kern, 81, formerly of Villa Grove, died at 9 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at Owens Funeral Home (101 N. Elm St.) in Champaign, with a memorial service at 5, with the Rev. Jerry Connor officiating. Interment will be private.
Ada was born on Feb. 28, 1938, in Georgetown, a daughter of Andrew and Arzella (Watts) Acord.
Survivors include four children, Russell (Linda) Kern of Champaign, Tabetha (Eric) Hill of Ogden, Chuck Kern of Sturgis, Ky., and Steve (Fay) Kern of Philo; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters.
Ada was always active at her church, United Pentecostal in Villa Grove, and enjoyed being a mother. She was locally famous for her pies and desserts. Ada was frequently found wearing an apron covered in flour and having every horizontal surface of her house covered in candies and desserts. It was also common knowledge that if you did Ada a favor, she would return the favor with a fruit pie.
