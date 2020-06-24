URBANA — Ada Belle Siler, 93, of Urbana passed away on Saturday (June 20, 2020) at Brookdale Senior Living in Urbana.
Ada was born on July 22, 1926, in Lafayette, Ind., to parents Walter and Georgia (Patterson) Maxwell. On Sept. 26, 1947, she married her husband, William Siler Jr., in Indiana.
Ada achieved a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and worked as an administrative secretary for many years at the U of I. Ada was a member of Sweet Adelines’ Toast of Champaign for 38 years, bringing joy to all those who heard her sing. She was also a member at the YMCA, where she did water aerobics.
In her spare time, Ada liked to knit and visit the Urbana Free Library. Mystery novels were her favorite. Ada was a cat lover who also loved her family and brought joy to anyone around her.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Mahannah of Illinois, Peggy (Ron) Thomas of Florida, Carolyn Siler of Arizona, Barbra (Michael) Langendorf of Illinois, P. Gretchen (Steve) Shafer of Illinois and Bonita (Tim) Gilles of California; 15 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Keith L. Maxwell and Robert Maxwell; her son, William A. Siler III “Bud”; and her half sister, Freeda Morehouse.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a celebration of life will be held later at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to the Sweet Adelines’ Toast of Champaign and the Urbana Free Library.
