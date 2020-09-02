SAVOY — Adah Davies died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana, two weeks short of her 98th birthday. She was born Adah Frances Hiatt on Sept. 13, 1922, in Hebron, Ind. After graduating from Hebron High School, she lived and worked in Chicago, where she met Paul E. Davies; they married on March 11, 1945. Adah and Paul raised two children in Park Forest, their home for 34 years. To be near children and grandchildren, they moved to Urbana, where Paul died in 1989. Adah moved into the Windsor of Savoy in 2008 and it became her beloved home for the remainder of her life. She made several dear friends there, and also stayed in touch with the few remaining members of her graduating class from Hebron.
Adah was a creative person with many interests who never stopped learning. In her earlier years she enjoyed refinishing furniture and creating collages of stained glass and old watch mechanisms in recycled frames. She had a talent for home décor, and enjoyed combining inexpensive, often second-hand clothing into smart, stylish outfits. Adah was an animal lover and a keen observer of nature. Reading and watching public television were her favorite entertainments to the end. She had a warm and kind heart. She loved her family deeply and was a steady touchstone at its center.
Adah will be missed by her loving family, including her daughter, Linda Duke of Manhattan, Kan., and son, Glen Davies (Sandy Wolf) of Urbana; grandchildren, Esther Duke (Kevin Hedin) of Littleton, Colo.; Tristan Duke of Los Angeles, Calif.; and Shane Duke of Albuquerque, N.M.; and great-granddaughter Lilliana Duke-Hedin of Littleton, Colo.
Memorial donations may be made to UIF/ Friends of WILL with Adah’s name in the memo line. Checks may be sent to University of Illinois Foundation, PO Box 734500 Chicago, IL 60673-4500.