CHAMPAIGN — Adam Marsh passed away Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital from complications related to epilepsy at the age of 32.
He was born Sept. 23, 1986, the son of Roger and Sherryl Marsh.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Holly Marsh of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Kaya Marsh; and two special girls, Kayson and Keelyn.
He received a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Dayton, Ohio, and later returned to Champaign to pursue a business in real estate investments.
Adam will be lovingly remembered for many reasons. Among those reasons were his quick wit and uncanny ability to make those around him laugh. He’ll be remembered for his fondness of the outdoors. Activities he enjoyed included hiking, rock climbing, kayaking, camping and skiing. He was an avid lifelong fan of Illinois sports and the Cubs. Above all else, however, Adam will be remembered as a man of great compassion and love. Adam’s most rewarding moments were those spent with Kaya, Kayson and Keelyn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at St. John Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign. Burial will be in Prairieview Cemetery, Savoy.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of America. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.