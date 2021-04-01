METAMORA — Adda C. Turpen, 89, of Metamora, formerly of DeLand, passed away at 1:02 p.m. Friday (March 26, 2021) at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1931, in Somerset, Ky., to John L. and Grace A. (Fitzgerald) Mincey. She married William B. Turpen on Nov. 22, 1947, in Somerset. He passed away on Nov. 4, 2002.
Surviving are her children, Charles Turpen of Metamora, Helen (Denver) Burton of Mansfield and Harold (Carol) Turpen of Farmer City; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Erthel (Susan) Mincey of Texas; and daughter-in-law, Darlene Turpen of Metamora.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William B. Turpen Jr.; sister, Edna Fitzgerald; and brothers, Claude Mincey and Charles Mincey.
Adda was a member of Averyville Baptist Church in East Peoria. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, canning and preserving fruits and vegetables, quilting, playing cards, coloring, word-search puzzles, and telling jokes. She loved having Jesus in her life.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Averyville Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Coyle officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Due to COVID-19, CDC guidelines will be followed. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, in DeLand Cemetery, DeLand, with Pastor John Deeters officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Averyville Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1070 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria, IL 61611. Online condolences at masonfuneralhomes.com.