SAVOY — Adella Hodges, 91, of Savoy died at 3 a.m. Tuesday (March 9, 2021) at Meadowbrook Healthcare Center, Urbana.
Adella was born in Abilene, Kan., on Oct. 6, 1929, the daughter of Daniel Pelling Engle and Anna Stauffer. Her parents moved to Palmyra, Pa., where she attended grade school, and then to Frankfort, Ind., where she graduated from high school. She became a registered nurse upon graduation training from Indianapolis Methodist Hospital. She began nursing at Lebanon, Ind., hospital. Her career continued at Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago as an operating room nurse.
She married Duane Harvey Hodges on May 20, 1956, in Frankfort. Their daughter is Mrs. Brenda J. Rice (Steven), Urbana. She joined Harvey to form Hodges, Inc. Realtors as vice president, secretary and accountant.
Adella was a homemaker and avid volunteer at the Early American Museum, later The Museum of the Grand Prairie. She was an accomplished seamstress who could literally do anything with a needle and thread. Two favorites were her prize-winning doll dresses and Abraham Lincoln’s manikin frock coat for the museum. She was an upholsterer, furniture restorer, gardener and an excellent cook. Swimming was a favorite activity enjoyed at their Port Charlotte, Fla., condo. She loved to travel with automobile trips to all of the 48 states, European tours, Panama Canal cruise, Alaska cruise, Hawaii vacations, Mississippi River, Ohio River, and Illinois River trips on the Delta Queen boats. Adella especially enjoyed collecting and selling at the booth at St. Joseph, IL I-74 Antique Mall.
Adella was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, Champaign, a volunteer and member of the Friends of the Champaign Public Library, a member of the Antiques Study Group and a member of the Champaign County Civil War Round Table.
She was very active with Harvey with their collector cars, Model T and A Fords, the Ford convertible, their Thunderbirds, and her favorite Volkswagen Beetle, “Herbie.” She was a member of the Illini Collector Car Club, as well as a member of the Volkswagen Club of America, the Crown Victory Club of America, the Land of Lincoln Thunderbird Club and the Henry Ford Association.
There will be a celebration of life sometime in May at First Presbyterian Church of Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.