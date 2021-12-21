RANTOUL — Aden Veseli, 17, of Rantoul left this world Monday morning (Dec. 20, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Jan. 13, 2004, in Urbana, a son of Benny and Amanda (Petkus) Veseli.
Aden is survived by his parents, Benny Veseli of Rantoul and Amanda (Buddy Carpenter) Petkus of Gifford; four sisters, Hailey (Jordan) Park, Ariana Veseli, Ardita Veseli and Savannah Busboom; three brothers, Arian Veseli, Arben Veseli and Austin Hunter; maternal grandfather, Larry Petkus of Westville; paternal grandfather, Ali Veseli of Rockville, Ind.; three nephews, Sage Park, Dash Veseli and Ashton Hunter; and a niece, Harlow Veseli.
Aden loved spending time with his family. He also loved animals, gaming, cars, clothes and shoes! He was loved as much for his sweetness as for his ornery side.
Visitation will be Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private with a burial in Rantoul.
The family asks that memorials be given to a charity helping the mentally ill or suicide prevention.