HOMER — Adora J. Strohl, 95, of Homer passed away at 6:20 a.m. Thursday (March 10, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford. Adora Jean Myer Brandon Strohl, the heavenly choir of angels has welcomed a beautiful new voice to its choir.
Adora lived her entire life in the Fairmount and Homer area. She was born June 28, 1926, and was raised by her Aunt Fannie and Uncle Ellis Elliot. Following graduation from Fairmount High School, she spent a year working in Chicago but then returned to the Fairmount area, eventually settling in the Homer area.
Adora was an active member of Homer United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir for numerous years. Not only did she sing in the choir, but she often sang for weddings and funerals.
Adora was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Brandon Jr. and Donald Strohl. A sister, Joanne Gray, and brother, Robert Myer, also preceded her in death, as well as her grandson, Shandy Wilsey.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Mike) Wilsey of Rankin and Margo (Rick) Brandon Snider of Peninsula, Ohio; and a granddaughter-in-law, Laura Wilsey. Both Vicki and Margo inherited their mom’s love of music.
Adora loved spending time with her immediate family members, including her grandchildren, Jarin Wilsey (Julie, Brynn), Chad Wilsey, Nikki Davison (Jamie) and Todd Snider (Jennifer). She also leaves to mourn her eight great-grandchildren, Henry, Kane, Clair Adora, Eric, Landon, Cameron, Grifﬁn and Addison.
Thanks to Mildred Wolf and Marilyn Place, as well as the late Virginia Davis and Olive Walters, for their very special friendships. Also, thanks to Country Health in Gifford for their compassionate care over the past ﬁve years.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Davis Cemetery, east of Homer on the Fairmount-Homer Road, with Pastor Raymond Gordon ofﬁciating. Family, friends and Homer/Fairmount residents are welcome to attend and greet the family.
Memorials may be made to the Homer Fire and Rescue Squad, 501 N. Main St., Homer, IL 61849. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.