URBANA — Adriaan Jan de Witte of Urbana, retired professor of petroleum engineering at UIUC, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 2022, three days past his 98th birthday.
He was born Jan. 16, 1924, to parents Leendert and Elizabeth de Witte, in the southernmost Netherlands Province of Brabant, in the city of Bergen op Zoom.
His life’s journey began in the dunes and beaches of his hometown before moving to Den Haag. As a young student during the occupation of the Netherlands in World War II, he was required to declare allegiance to Hitler’s Reich. He refused. Instead, he chose to flee the Nazi regime to join Dutch pacifist war resisters in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain. While attempting to exit Vichy France, he was captured by the Gestapo, imprisoned in a French provincial jail, and then shipped by railway to work in a German concentration camp. Faced with certain death, he escaped and traversed eastern Europe on foot to the coast of France. Transported by boat to England, he joined Dutch volunteers in the British Army and served out the war as a medic. He remained a pacifist his entire life.
Returning to Holland at the end of hostilities, Adriaan entered the University of Groningen, receiving honors in mathematics and physics (1946). He went on to earn master’s degrees in both mathematics and physics at the University of Leiden (1948). At the end of that year on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, he married Maria E. Boom.
He first embarked for work in the oil business to Indonesia, the Dutch East Indies. He flew there in a multi-stop trip, and Maria followed by boat. Even though fascinated by the natural world of the tropics, he was repulsed by the human misery and conditions of colonial rule.
Adriaan and Maria, with their 1-year-old daughter Bette, emigrated to the United States in 1951. The beginning of his career was a series of roles as research scientist: Shell Oil (1951) in Houston, Texas, where their son, Maarten, was born; Conoco Oil (1952 to 1955) in Ponca City, Okla.; and, finally, at the headquarters of Gulf Oil (1955 to 1960) in Harmarville, Pa., where their daughter Beverly Ann was born. He left the corporate oil industry in pursuit of academic freedom.
Adriaan de Witte became full professor in the Department of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum Engineering when he was 36 years old. In addition, he spent five successive summers as visiting scholar at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute.
A self-taught expert of economic theory, he taught the university’s first class on world mineral economics. Professor de Witte was always a keen learner and free thinker; he studied many subjects deeply to form his own opinions. Raised in the Calvinist tradition, he could quote extensively from the Bible, citing chapter and verse. He was fluent in many languages, including English, Dutch, French, German, Spanish and Latin, with a passing familiarity of Greek and Gaelic. He loved American idioms. He was an avid listener of classical music and an aficionado of the arts.
Above all, Professor de Witte was an activist. His philosophy was that it’s never a “convenient time” to stand for what is right. But it must be done, now. He supported the civil rights movement of the early 1960s. He stood a weekly silent vigil in front of the Alma Mater against the war in Vietnam, along with only a handful of fellow protestors as early as 1965. He remained adamantly opposed to all future war.
Adriaan was a lifelong birdwatcher. He loved to find them, hear them, identify them, heal them, feed them and even count them. He took great pride in participating in the Audubon Society’s annual bird count. He camped in Allerton Park to count owls.
After his retirement (1987), Professor de Witte spent many long summers in Nova Scotia with Maria, Beverly and his grandchildren, Jesse and Seth. He was passionate in pursuit of photographing the “green flash” over the ocean at sunset. Always a naturalist, he soon became a preservationist. He purchased 25 acres of woodlands in Cape Breton, deeding them to be kept forested in perpetuity. Then he acquired a 150-year-old Cape Cod-style cottage and had it designated a Provincial Heritage Property. He outfitted it exclusively with antiques, mostly from central Illinois. He collected and fixed antique clocks.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Maria; parents; sister, Janny Roest; and brothers, Rinus and Leendert de Witte.
Adriaan, Papa as he was known by his children, Opa as he was known by his grandchildren, will be remembered and cherished by his extended family and those who knew him. He is survived by his daughter Bette Leach (Bob); son, Maarten (Jill); daughter Beverly Ann Fraser-de Witte; grandsons, Jesse Fraser (Lindsay McDonald), Seth Fraser (Erin McKenzie) and Skylar Denny de Witte; and great-grandchildren, Ewan and William McDonald-Fraser and Thoreau McKenzie-Fraser.
A memorial gathering of the immediate family will be held this summer in Nova Scotia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an environmental or children’s charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.