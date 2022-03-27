CHAMPAIGN — Adrian L. “Pete” Lipscomb, 97, of Champaign died at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday (March 23, 2022) at Autumn Fields Assisted Living, Savoy.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, with the Rev. Dave Ashby and Pastor Mike Mack officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, with military rites conducted by VFW Post 5520 and a bell ceremony conducted by the Champaign Fire Department. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Masonic rites conducted by Western Star Lodge 240 A.F. & A.M., Champaign, will be at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pete was born July 9, 1924, in Champaign, the son of Robert C. and Lora Lee McDonal Lipscomb. He married Elizabeth June Luck on April 27, 1946, in Washington, D.C.; she died on Dec. 21, 2008.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Jane Corcoran, and her husband, Dana, of Wichita, Kan.; a daughter-in-law, Terri Lipscomb of Champaign; a grandson, Damon Adrian Lipscomb; a great-granddaughter, Cali Elizabeth Lipscomb; a brother, David Lipscomb of Bedford, Ind.; and special friends Tim Taylor and Lauren Taylor.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, seven sisters and his son, Marshall Adrian Lipscomb of Champaign.
Pete was a graduate of Champaign High School. He was a World War II Navy veteran, where he served as an electrician 2nd class. Pete retired from the Champaign Fire Department as lieutenant in 1985 after 34 years of service. He also worked for many years as an appliance-repair serviceman and owned Pete Lipscomb Repair Service. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Champaign, and attended First Baptist Church, Savoy.
Pete was a life member and past master of Western Star Lodge 240 A.F. & A.M. and Centennial Lodge 747 A.F. & A.M. He also served the grand lodge as a district deputy grand master of the 11th Eastern District. He was a member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite N.M.J., where he received the honorary 33rd degree. Pete was a life member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Danville, where he was a past sovereign prince. He was a member of the York Rite bodies of Champaign. Pete was a member of the Sword of Bunker Hill and Vespers Chapter 128 Order of Eastern Star. He was also a member of American Legion Post 24 of Champaign and was an amateur radio operator.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Star Lodge 240 building fund. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.