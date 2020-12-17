CHAMPAIGN — Adriann Rene Lanman passed away on Nov. 17, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
A celebration of Adriann’s life is planned for summer 2021.
Adriann is survived by her three brothers, Gregory and spouse Kathleen (Fourez) of Senoia, Ga., Eric David Lanman of Tallahassee, Fla., and Sean Patrick Lanman of Jasper, Ga.; and two nieces, Joan Marie Lanman and Cora Jane Lanman of Senoia.
Adriann was proceeded in death by her parents, Paul Edward Lanman (2012) and Joan Ann (Tatro) Lanman (1973).
Adriann graduated from Charleston High School in 1979 and attended Eastern Illinois University. Adriann resided in Champaign-Urbana for the last 39 years, enjoying life to the fullest. Adriann’s passions included a variety of team sports — swimming, basketball, softball and bowling — and cheering for her beloved Fighting Illini and Chicago Cubs.
Adriann's generosity throughout her life was well recognized by all her family and friends after her passing. Adriann cherished all the little moments of life, and her brothers hope everyone will carry the fond memories of time well spent with their dearest sister.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking that friends and family consider a charitable donation in memory of Adriann to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank (eifoodbank.org).