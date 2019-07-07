BISMARCK — Adrienne (Engelhardt) Dahncke, 80, of Bismarck passed away at 3:30 p.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after a battle with heart disease.
Adrienne was born March 30, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Samuel Benard and Mollie (Mintz) Engelhardt. She married Charles “Chuck” Dahncke on Feb. 7, 1960, in Champaign. He preceded her in death Oct. 3, 2006.
Surviving are her sister, Diane (Gerald) Cohen of Hatfield, Mass.; daughter, Elise Dahncke of Bismarck; son, Carey (Angelique) Dahncke of Greenwood, Ind.; and two grandchildren, Curt and Vadah.
Mrs. Dahncke was a teacher and guidance counselor in the Danville school district, retiring after 35 years of service.
Both she and her husband were graduates of the University of Illinois and longtime supporters of Fighting Illini basketball. While at the university, they established numerous lifelong friendships that deeply influenced their entire family’s life.
She and Chuck traveled annually to Canada for fishing trips, played bridge regularly and enjoyed the company of many close friends in the neighborhood.
In retirement, Adrienne became a Vermillion County Master Gardener and an active member of the Woman’s Club of Bismarck. She volunteered often around the community and enjoyed many travel adventures with friends.
Adrienne will be missed by her many friends and family, but her life has left a lasting impact on many.
Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, Danville, is handling the arrangements. She will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband, Chuck, during a private service in Elkton. At a later date, friends and loved ones will be invited to a celebration of Adrienne’s life in Danville.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Adrienne’s honor to Fair Hope Children's Ministry of Vermillion County in Danville or to C.A.R.A. Illinois in Tilton. Messages and memories may be left at KrugerCoanPape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.