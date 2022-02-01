SIDELL — Agnes Alberta Guthrie, 92, of Sidell passed away at 2:37 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 30, 2022) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Danville.
Agnes was born March 14, 1929, in Metcalf, to Albert and Ruth Taylor Glenn. She married Wilbur Ernest Guthrie on April 6, 1951, in Charleston. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2021.
Surviving are three daughters, Donna (Craig) Young of Sidell, Lou Ann (Steven Bean) Guthrie of Prairieville, La., and Brenda (Nathan) Cheney of Sidell; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; and one sister-in-law, Beverly Glenn of Fairmount.
She was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Guthrie; one grandson, Michael Young; one brother; and one sister.
Agnes was a homemaker who enjoyed bowling, embroidery work and reading.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor Clyde Snyder officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, south of Sidell. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral home.
Memorials to Allerton United Methodist Church. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.