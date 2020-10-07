LUDLOW — Agnes L. Brown, 72, of Ludlow passed away Monday evening (Oct. 5, 2020) at Bement Health Care Center, Bement.
She was born Jan. 16, 1948, in Dora, Ala., a daughter of James and Vinnie (Holly) Anderson. She married Emmett Brown; he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, H.D. Brown of Monticello.
Agnes retired from Bell Sports, where she worked in quality control on the bike line.
In her younger days, she loved to crochet and play euchre.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 Friday morning, Oct. 9, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m., where she will be laid to rest beside her husband in Greenwood Cemetery, Danville.
Memorials may be made to Monticello Shop with a Cop.