ARCOLA — Agnes T. Siewert, 95, died Sunday (Aug. 7, 2022) at Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Arcola.
There will be a visitation Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The funeral service will begin at noon at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Agnes was born on May 6, 1927, in Ivesdale, one of four daughters born to James and Mary (Buck) Laroe. She married Bernard Siewert in December 1946 at St. Patrick’s in Urbana. He preceded her in death just one month ago.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Gilliland; granddaughter, Lisa Vonaur; and two sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan Monroe and Patty Poling; one sister, Lucy Funkhouser of Ohio; six grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.