ARCOLA — Agnes Swisher, 86, of Mattoon, formerly of Arcola, died at 8:57 a.m. Thursday (April 9, 2020) at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust St., Arcola.