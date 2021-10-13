BEMENT — Aimee E. Crim, 104, of Bement passed away at 6:15 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021) at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Family graveside services will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, Bement.
Aimee was born on April 14, 1917, in rural Bement, a daughter of Evar and Mabel Shepherd Lindstrom. She married James C. Crim on Feb. 7, 1962.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Wilma Lindstrom.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Shirley (Lindstrom) Mante; two sisters, Fern (Don) Seace and Margaret (John) Griffith; as well as three brothers, Howard (Doris), Jack and Gordon Lindstrom.
Aimee loved to track family history as well as a love for sewing, gardening and canning.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services