CHAMPAIGN — AJ Gant, 73, of Champaign passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Illini Heritage Nursing Home, Champaign.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
AJ was born on July 31, 1946, in Marianna, Ark., to parents Booker T. Gant Sr. and Willie Mae Turner. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Booker T. Gant Jr., Willie James Banks, Frank Banks and Richard Banks; and his sister, Edna Mason.
Survivors include his long-term partner, Ruby Rodriguez; his sisters, Ann Banks of Texas, Allean Gant of California, Pearley Crymes of Wisconsin and Patricia McKeown of Wisconsin; his children, Antonette Gant of Champaign, Angelia Gant of Champaign, Valarie Jenkins of Crystal Springs, Miss., Devris Hunt of Champaign, Victor Hunt of Champaign, Caprice Hunt of Champaign, Yolanda Brown of Champaign, Vincent Burnett Sr. (Louise) of Chicago and Byron Ward of Champaign; and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
AJ moved from Arkansas to Illinois in the 1960s and spent the rest of his life in the Champaign area. He started his carpentry career working for Hunt Brothers Carpet Service and eventually took over, renaming the business Gant & Sons. He worked on many projects, including some at the University of Illinois.
As a man of strong character, AJ worked hard for many years. He will be missed by family and friends.
