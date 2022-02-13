CHAMPAIGN — Akbar J. Raheel, a native of Pakistan, lived in Champaign-Urbana for over 40 years.
He passed away peacefully and with dignity on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Raheel immigrated to the USA in 1977 along with his wife, daughter and son. Raheel was born in Lahore, Pakistan, on Oct. 11, 1929. After earning a master's degree in psychology from Government College Lahore, (Punjab University), he worked as program producer at Radio Pakistan, later as public relations officer for the government, and then for Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) as in-charge of designing, editing and printing of publications. He also worked as consultant for several major organizations and contributed graphics to well-known journals in the USA and his native country. But he is mainly recognized as a renowned contemporary painter. He is the recipient of Pakistan’s first National Award in Contemporary Painting. Raheel has held scores of exhibitions of his paintings in Pakistan, Germany, France, Spain and the USA. A number of his paintings have been acquired by major banks and corporations, museums and individuals. Raheel’s writings include poetry and short stories.
He is survived by his wife, Mastura Raheel (professor emerita UIUC); daughter, Seemal Raheel Kelly (banker in Florida); son, Salman Raheel (professor at UIUC); two grandsons, Alexandre P. Kelly and Nikolas G. Kelly; his only brother, Asghar Tariq; and many loving relatives and friends.