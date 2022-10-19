NAPLES, Fla. — Alain Francois Menguy, M.D., 90, formerly of Champaign, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Alain was born on Nov. 5, 1931, in New York City to Auguste and Boja (Adamova) Menguy. He spent his childhood in French Indochina (Cambodia), where he and his brother, Rene, were national-champion swimmers. As a teenager, he attended L’Ecole de Paris and later graduated from medical school in Paris.
He spent a short time in Rabat, Morocco, doing his medical internship and then moved to Chicago to finish his internship. He did his medical residency at Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago. This is where he made the decision to become an orthopedic surgeon and soon began his long and illustrious career at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he practiced from 1963 to 1996, working alongside many colleagues whom he considered good friends.
Alain was married for 38 wonderful years to Phyllis (Sharp) Menguy until her death in 1997. They had three children: Lorna Tebo (Larry), Michelle Rekitzke (Phil) and Alain Menguy Jr. (Liz).
He leaves behind three grandchildren, Philip Rekitzke (Erin), Claire Spurry (Brent) and Alex Tebo; and three great-grandchildren, Keller, Naomee and Jasper Rekitzke.
After Phyllis’s death, Alain was blessed to find love again with Annabelle (Stilwell) and welcomed her family into his heart: her children, John Stilwell (Jenny), Lynn Canaday (Kyle) and Brad Stilwell (Kim); grandchildren, Erica Dunklin (Nicholas), Jessica Canaday, Jacqueline and Joshua Stilwell, and Kirk and Ashley Stilwell; and great-grandchild, Finnegan Dunklin.
In addition to his wife Phyllis, he was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Lorna, and her husband, Larry; and his brother, Dr. Rene Menguy.
Over the years, he went by many names, including “King Meng” (his nickname in the operating room), Big Al, Papa, Grandpa and Uncle Al. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother-in-law and had a generous and loving heart.
He was also a bit of a practical joker, which kept his office and colleagues on their toes. He loved to travel around the world and loved fly fishing, especially in his favorite place along the Poudre River in Colorado.
He and Annabelle spent their retirement years in Naples, Fla., where they enjoyed the beach, golfing and getting to know their neighbors. A memorial service is being planned for April 2023 in Champaign.