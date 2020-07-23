CHAMPAIGN — Alan Lee Beasley, 78, of Champaign, formerly of Chicago, passed away at 11:35 p..m. Sunday (July 19, 2020) in Bloomington.
Alan was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Chicago, a son of Richard and Oleva (Koepp) Beasley. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1960 and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1964.
He taught high school French and Spanish in the Chicagoland area until his retirement in 1994. After retirement, he moved to south Florida until 2012, then moved back to the city he loved, Chicago.
Alan was very kind, generous and funny. He loved opera and was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. He also loved to travel extensively, especially to places where he could speak French.
He is survived by his sister, Marsha Koepp of Champaign; brothers, Randall Beasley (Rowena) of Pampanga, Philippines, and Glenn Beasley of Urbana; nieces, Renee Johnson (Gene Redman) of Bondville and Brenda Guitare (Frank) of St. Joseph; and a nephew, Shane Bourgois (Niki) of Champaign. He is also survived by a great-niece, Brittany Griffith (Jayson), and great-nephews, Nicholas Johnson (Emily) of Bloomington and Tyler Bourgois and Cayden Bourgois of Champaign.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.