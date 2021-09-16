CHAMPAIGN — Alan Michael Blaker, 65, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away after a brief illness on Monday (Sept. 13, 2021) surrounded by his loving wife, mother, son and daughters.
Michael was born on Dec. 29, 1955, in Urbana, to Gene Sr. and Ruby Blaker. Growing up in Champaign, he was a star varsity football player at Centennial High School. On Aug. 2, 1975, he married his high school sweetheart, Deborah Blaker, and together they raised four children, Josh, Rachel, Jeremy and Jennie. Michael and his family moved to Arizona in 1990, where he continued to run his own successful business for over 35 years.
Michael had several passions and hobbies. He loved collecting vintage coins and memorabilia and attending auctions and open houses. He was known for his infectious smile and charismatic personality, but most of all, for his love of spending time with his family.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Gene Sr., and older brother, Gene Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; four children, Joshua Blaker (Marcie), daughter Rachel Palser (Joshua), Jeremy Blaker (Evniki) and Jennie Irwin (Benjamin); his mother, Ruby Blaker; brother, Terry Blaker; five grandchildren, Caden, Austen, Chance, Lucas and Atlas; and several cousins, nieces and beloved family members.
A private memorial will be held for family members on Sept. 17.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sunshine Acres Children’s Home, 3405 N. Higley Road, Mesa, AZ 85215.