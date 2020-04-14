CHAMPAIGN — Alan Huber Broadbent, 72, died Thursday (April 9, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana of complications from COVID-19.
Alan was born July 27, 1947, in Logan, Utah, to Fern Ida Huber and Emer Elwood Broadbent. He married JoAnne Alynne D’Alo on June 17, 1978. He and JoAnne have four sons and 13 grandchildren.
Alan was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his children and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; their four sons, Robert (Eve Yoder) of Lafayette, Ind., Kent (Ginger Fairbanks) of Sandy, Utah, Carl (Lony Tupas) of Missouri City, Texas, and Lane (Holly Webb) of Provo, Utah; their 13 grandchildren; as well as his brother, David Broadbent (Sally) of Rochester, N.Y., and sister, Mima (Gary) Kearl of Provo, Utah.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sue; and brother, Emer Dean.
Alan studied at the University of Illinois, working as a student in an entomology lab. He served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States Mission and later graduated from the dental school at Washington University in 1975.
He practiced dentistry in the Champaign area for 35 years. He enjoyed working with his patients and missed them greatly after his retirement.
Alan enjoyed finding the humor in life, and sharing that humor with those around him. He loved sports and cheered for the St. Louis Cardinals and the University of Illinois football and basketball teams.
Being outdoors in the Adirondacks was special to Alan; he spent time camping, canoeing and hiking with his family, as he had done every summer for the last 41 years. Alan was involved in Boy Scouting for years and in many other activities with his sons.
Alan loved traveling and meeting people. He had a goal of visiting every continent, which he was able to achieve.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial to celebrate Alan’s life has been delayed. Friends, patients and family members are invited to share their memories of Alan at www.morganmemorialhome.com.
Donations may be made in Alan’s memory to the East Central Illinois Foodbank in Urbana or to The Wild Center (the Adirondack natural history museum and education center) in Tupper Lake, N.Y.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Carle Foundation Hospital for the excellent care and attention they gave Alan during his final days.