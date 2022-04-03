DANVILLE — Alan E. Dillon, 71, of Danville passed away at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday (March 30, 2022) at home.
Alan was born July 18, 1950, in Danville, to Hugh L. and Helen Anderson Dillon. Alan married Holly Loeffler on Oct. 12, 1985, in Danville.
Holly survives, as does one son, Matt Dillon of Homer; one grandson, James Dillon; two sisters-in-law, Ann Dillon and Pam (Ron) Foster; one brother-in-law, Rick Loeffler; his mother-in-law, Polly Loeffler; one niece, Mendy (Steve) Spesard; and two nephews, Corbin (Tanya) Foster and Dustin (Shannon) Foster. He was Uncle Alan to Finley and Fletcher Foster and Cold Buddy to Mason Combs. Alan especially loved his hunting dogs, Jessie, Ozzee, Obee, Rudie and The Queen Odie.
Alan had worked for the Vermilion County Highway Department. He especially loved farming and enjoyed helping his cousins, Rick Knight and Tyler Knight. Every harvest, he said “I’m not working those hours anymore,” but he always did. He also enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, target shooting and playing billiards.
Alan also attended Grape Creek Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank Rick Knight for making Alan’s trip possible to the MD Cancer Center in Houston and for accompanying him.
Thanks as well to Rick Loeffler and Will Nesbitt for taking him to appointments; to friends Gene Davis and Chad Cosat, who were always there when he needed a helping hand (your phones won’t be ringing near as much); and to neighbors Will Nesbitt, Denny and Claire Davis, and G.W. and Theresa Combs. The family also wishes to thank Suzette from Transitions Hospice for her great care.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor David Leary officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Robison Chapel.
Memorials to the Lynch Area Fire Protection District or Grape Creek Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered at robisonchapel.com.