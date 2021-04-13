RANTOUL — Alan “Al” Bruce Hall, 81, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday (April 7, 2021) at MD Anderson Hospital, Houston.
Visitation will be at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, on Thursday, April 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Rantoul, 401 Glenwood Drive, Rantoul, with Pastors Dan DeWitt and Ken Crawford officiating, followed by graveside service at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.
Al was born Nov. 24, 1939, a son of Claude B. and Thelma V. (Baugh) Hall. He married Debra (Waters) Reed on Nov. 9, 1991.
Al is survived by his wife; son, Bruce (Jessica) Hall of Mahomet; daughters Donna Hall-Franco and Lisa Hall of Thornton, Colo.; son Daniel Smith of Evanston; son Matthew (Erin) Reed and daughter Katherine Reed of Omaha, Neb.; seven grandchildren, Derrick (Angela) Hall, Spencer Cleland, Ashley (Devon) Goodwyn, Riley Reed, Carter Reed, Evan Reed and Taylor Reed; and seven great-grandchildren, Brayden, Dekota, Jaycee, Sawyer, Gavin, Aiden and Aria.
Also surviving are brother David (Lana) Hall; a brother-in-law, Bob Wareham; twin sister, Alice Shaw; and brother Phillip (Vera) Hall.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sally Wareham; and daughter, Lisa Kelly.
Al graduated from Otterbein College in 1962 with a bachelor of arts in business administration and accounting before entering into the U.S. Air Force. He also continued his education with a master of arts from Webster College in 1977. Al retired from the Air Force in 1982 as a major after serving for almost 20 years. While in the Air Force, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, Thailand, California and Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, among others. He then worked at the University of Illinois for 19 years, retiring in 2001.
Al was a member of First Baptist Church in Rantoul, serving as the treasurer for over 30 years. He was a member of the Singing Men of WGNN and Rotary, having served as treasurer for the latter. He also served on the board of directors for Community Plus Credit Union.
Al was known for his kindness, generosity and sense of humor. He liked all sports, especially college basketball and football. He was a faithful Illini fan. He loved to travel and spending time with family and friends, often combining these two into wonderful trips spent with loved ones. He enjoyed skiing in Colorado, walking the beaches and playing in the waves in Florida and Hawaii. He also enjoyed playing golf and flying planes, having earned his pilot’s license in 1990. He never played a card or board game he didn’t like, including UNO Attack with the grandkids or Euchre with the adults. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all others whose lives he touched.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church or Singing Men of WGNN.