MAHOMET — Alan Robert Balazi, 36, of Mahomet passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
He was born Jan. 29, 1983, in Joliet, to Isen and Laureen Balazi.
Survivors include his parents of Mahomet; siblings, Brian (Jeron) Balazi, Sarah (Andrew) Doudera, Brandon (Mandi) Balazi, Kathleen Balazi and Trent Balazi; nephews and niece, Frankie, Ozzy and Lauren Balazi; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Alan was a 2001 graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School.
Alan was a free spirit who loved the outdoors, whether it was golfing in the Midwest, hiking in the mountains or on the beach. He was a constant traveler, having spent his adult life living in Denver and Honolulu. He enjoyed time with family and friends in Europe and South Korea. Alan was especially fond of Boulder, Colo., and often said, “Where else can I golf and ski on the same day?”.
In keeping with Alan’s wishes, a private service will be held at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, Mahomet.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html; or the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802, cuhumane.org.
