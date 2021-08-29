TUSCOLA — Alan R. Noles, 73, of Tuscola passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services with military rites accorded will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood.
Alan was born June 11, 1948, in McLeansboro, the son of James W. and Mary M. Lankford Noles. He married Gloria Moore on Nov. 28, 1970. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2018.
Survivors include two children, Kristie Tallarita and Christopher (Natalie) Noles; eight grandchildren, Kate, Loren, Nolan, Collin, Henry, Austin, McKenzie and Hayden; and three brothers, James Noles, Larry Noles and Michael Noles.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Alan retired from Ford Motor Company in Chicago Heights, where he worked in the shipping department.
He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.