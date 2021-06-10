FISHER — Alan Ray Rutledge, 58, of Fisher passed away peacefully Sunday (June 6, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with his loving family at his side.
A masonic service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Visitation will follow from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will be in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District or Gift of Hope.
Alan was born June 10, 1962, a son of Dwight A. and Charlotte M. Bialeschki Rutledge.
Al is survived by his son, Conner (Allison Jacobs) Rutledge of Fisher; a sister, Sandy (Skip) Wilson of Dewey; four brothers, Roger Jenkins of Paxton, Vernon (Bonnie Jo) Rutledge of Fisher, Paul Rutledge of Thomasboro and Jeff (Sally) Ogle of Kankakee; an uncle; many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, Dustin Wilson; and niece, Brenlee Jo Rutledge.
Al was a 1980 graduate of Fisher High School. He then attended Parkland College and the University of Illinois Fire Institute. He was proud to be a fireman for the Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District as well as a University of Illinois fireman until the department was discontinued. He then worked as a carpenter for the University of Illinois until his retirement. He used his carpentry skills to build his own house, the ultimate man cave known as “The Barn” and his “Q shack,” which allowed Al to use his amazing cooking ability to make the best smoked pork, beef brisket or corn casserole, which often made its way to many gatherings.
Al used his carpentry talents to create beautiful and ornate decorations and furniture for family and friends. If he wasn't helping others, you could probably find him on a lake fishing, as he was a skilled angler and enjoyed trips to Canada and other locations. He was also known to help Santa from time to time and visit the children in the family.
To think about Al is to think about fun. From the moment he walked in with his signature, "What's goin' on," spiked hair and shades, you knew the fun would begin and a good time would be had by all. Al never lived life on the sidelines and didn't want others to miss out either. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The Rutledge family would like to thank the Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District for their actions to aid their loved one.
Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.