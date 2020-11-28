SADORUS — Alan Schultze, 73, of Sadorus passed away at 2:43 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private funeral services will be held with a private graveside to follow. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Schultze was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Pontiac, a son to Herman and Dolores Westermeyer Schultze. He married Mary Hansen on Oct. 20, 1984, in Anchor; she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Kyle (Kim) Schultze of Tolono and Meghan (Michael) Peach of Sadorus; four grandchildren, Ezra and Emmalyn Schultze and Jonah and Paityn Peach; and two brothers, Michael Schultze of Elliott and Douglas Schultze of Herscher.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
His family was the love of his life. He was also active in St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus.
Memorials may be made to Noah’s Arc Preschool in c/o St. Paul Lutheran Church. Condolences may also be given at freesefh.com.