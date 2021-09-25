Alan Wilson Bell Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON — Alan Wilson Bell, 65, of Clinton died Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021) in rural Clinton.Alan’s wish was to be cremated, followed by private family services. Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos