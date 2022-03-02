MAHOMET — Albert Conrad Brooks, 80, longtime resident of Mahomet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Golden, Colo.
Known to friends and family as Al, he was born on Aug. 17, 1941, in Chicago. After growing up in Barrington, he attended school at Michigan State University. Al transferred to the University of Illinois, earning a B.S. degree in civil engineering and continuing with an M.S. degree. Al worked as an instructor for the UIUC Civil Engineering Department. Al was also a programmer for the Burroughs 5500 mainframe computer in the engineering lab, which was one of the most advanced computers at that time. He was a member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association and Chi Epsilon Civil Engineering Honor Society. Al began Brooks Developments in 1972. He developed and acquired numerous student residential buildings in Champaign and Urbana, often employing Illinois student-athletes under the Grants in Aid program.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne (Fisher) and Kenneth Brooks; brothers, Kenneth Jr. and John; and sisters, Connie and Anne Marie.
Al is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy (Rose) Brooks; sister, Kathy Brooks; brother, Steve Brooks; and three children, Allen and Lisa (Wellman) Brooks, Michelle and Matthew (Seliskar) and Bryan Brooks. He was a fun-loving grandpa to his seven grandchildren, Marisa (Brooks) Campbell, Michael Brooks, Luke Brooks, Joe Seliskar, Jack Seliskar, Emma Seliskar and Marlo Brooks; and great-grandson, Daniel Campbell.
Throughout Al’s life, he embarked on many trips with friends and family. He enjoyed going on cruises, snow skiing and sailing. He was an avid reader and loved sharing his knowledge with others. He had a good heart and a brilliant mind. But what he treasured more than anything in his life was family. To Al, family was everything.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Mt. Evans Hospice in Evergreen, Colo., at mtevans.org.