CHAMPAIGN — Alby Hoss passed away Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Alby was born May 11, 1952, at Mercy Hospital, to Albert J. and Mary Ellen Christie Hoss. He was a 1970 graduate of Central High School and later attended Parkland College.
Through junior and senior high school, he was a star football player. Alby also participated in competive speedskating, wrestling, swimming and diving in his youth. Alby was an avid hunter and enjoyed golf later on. His hole-in-one at Brookhill Golf Course is still discussed many years later. He was a lifelong member of the NHRA and very generous to multile organizations over the years.
Alby began working at an early age in the family business, Service Buick. He later worked for Bacon and Van Buskirk and eventually retired in 2018 from the Telecommunications Department at the University of Illinois.
Alby loved his family and never missed a family event. He was definitely the favorite uncle, "Uncle Albert."
He was preceded in death by his parents and only sister, Christie Lighty Malloch.
He leaves behind four brothers, Tim (Margie) Hoss, Charlie (Laura) Hoss, Mike (Judy) Hoss and Pat (Amy) Hoss.
Also surviving are 11 nieces and nephews, Jerry Lighty (Amy), Susan Lighty, Tim Hoss Jr. (Kristi), Jennifer McClellan (Nic), Mollie Hoss, Sylvia Hoss, Haley Hoss, Mick Hoss (Mackenzie), Riley Hoss, Renick Hoss (Kimi) and Ramsey Hoss; three great-nephews; and one great-niece.
The family will have a celebration of life this spring.