TUSCOLA — Albert E. Carter, 82, of Tuscola passed away Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) at 9:47 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private family services will be held. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Carter was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Centralia, the son of Albert E. and Ida Mae Carter Sr. He married Joan C. LaBree. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2016.
Survivors include seven children, Curt (Debbie) Carter, Ray (Ann) Carter, Jay (Becky) Carter, Larry (Sue) Carter, Trudy Thomas, Bruce (Jill) Carter and Brian (Sherry) Carter. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his brother, Marvin Carter; and sister, Violet Bryan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Albert was an avid sports fan, mostly rooting for the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed fishing and gardening and was a member of the Tuscola Moose.
Online condolences maybe shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.