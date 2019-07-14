VILLA GROVE — Albert D. "Donnie" Jones, 74, of Villa Grove died at 5:05 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Cremation rites are being accorded, and a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home, IL-130 South, Villa Grove, with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating. Burial with military rites by Villa Grove VFW Post 2876 will be in Murdock Cemetery.
Mr. Jones was born Aug. 1, 1944, in Madisonville, Ky., a son of Thomas Jefferson and Cora Elizabeth (Forbes) Jones. He married Sherry Wilkerson. She died March 29, 2013.
Surviving are one daughter, Kimberly Jones of Villa Grove; one son, Tony (Alana) Jones of Villa Grove; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Jones of Kentucky and Jimmy Jones of Texas; and two sisters, Brenda Johnson and Joann Storms, both of Kentucky.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters.
Mr. Jones retired from the U.S. Air Force as a security police master sergeant, and then retired from the Champaign County post office. He was a member of the Villa Grove VFW Post 2876.
Memorials can be made to the Villa Grove VFW Post 2876.