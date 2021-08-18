CISSNA PARK — Albert “Jun” Kaufman, 90, of Cissna Park went to be with the Lord on Tuesday (Aug. 17, 2021).
He was born on Oct. 6, 1930, in Cissna Park, the son of Albert and Bertha Feller Kaufman. Jun married his high school sweetheart, Ruby Markwalder, on Feb. 4, 1951. She survives her beloved husband of 70 years.
Also surviving are one daughter, Kailyn (Mark) Alt of Carmel, Ind.; one son, Wayne (Jaye) Kaufman of Morrison, Colo.; eight grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one brother, Don Kaufman of Bloomington; and one sister, Sal Markwalder of Fairbury.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Donna Gast; one great-grandchild, Grace Alt; seven brothers, Robert, Clyde, William, Ben, Wilmer, Arch and Calvin; and six sisters, Lydia Rocke, Emily Eisenmann, Martha Rinkenberger, Margaret Kaufman, Bertha “Tootie” Sinn and LaVerne Kaufman.
Jun was a member of Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park. He was born again in 1950 and loved serving the Lord Jesus ever since that day. He was active with the church youth group for many years. During his lifetime, he enjoyed every aspect of farming, feeding cattle and selling DeKalb seed. Jun dearly enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Christian Bible Church, Cissna Park, with Pastor Nathan Gast and Pastor Josh Benner officiating. Burial will be in Cissna Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Christian Bible Church Mission Fund or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.