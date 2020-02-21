INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The family of Alberta Marie Hurt wishes to share her homecoming, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the age of 95.
Alberta is survived by her three sons, Charles Foster, Julian Foster and Trace Foster. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Sean Foster, Tracie Blue, Jarin Foster, Graham Foster, Britton Foster and Jenna Foster. She has 11 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way as well as a great-great-grandchild. In addition, she will be affectionately remembered by her sister, Doris Wiegand, and brother, Howard VonBergen, as well as several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, former husbands, sister and brother.
Alberta was born in Fairbury, Ill., on Oct. 10, 1924. She graduated from Fairbury High School in 1942. After high school, she attended Illinois State University in Normal and later graduated from the Methodist Hospital Nursing Cadet Program in Peoria.
On Jan. 5, 1946, she married Orville Glenn Foster, and they had three children. He passed away on Sept. 20, 1967. She later married James Mitchel Hurt on June 5, 1971, and he passed away Oct. 18, 1988. On May 30, 1976, she accepted Christ and was baptized into the Christian faith at the Trinity Southern Baptist Church, Casa Grande, Ariz.
Alberta was a dedicated and hardworking individual. However, serving as a nurse was her favorite and most meaningful work. After relocating to Casa Grande, Ariz., she worked as administrative support to the publisher of the Casa Grande Dispatch until retirement.
Her life was filled with hobbies, which included crocheting, country music, crafts, water aerobics and traveling with her family. She volunteered with the March of Dimes, American Legion Auxiliary, NARFE, Trinity Southern Baptist Church, Oneco Baptist Church, Agape Flights and First Baptist Church of Bradenton.
Alberta was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, wife, friend and above all was loved; she loved everyone with the same passion she had for Jesus. Her spirits were always high, her familiar laugh would often fill the room and her work ethic and tenacity to finish what she started was unparalleled.
A public celebration of life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Remedy Christian Church, 9900 N. 700 East, Indianapolis, IN 46259. Family friend and pastor Dr. Shan Caldwell will be officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow.
Memorial donations in memory of her life can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.