THAWVILLE — Alberta June Whaley Johnson, 84, of Thawville passed away Sunday (Feb. 7, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.
Alberta was born on June 9, 1936, in Donovan, the daughter of Albert Earl and Lucy Elizabeth (Paris) Whaley, and they preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald Whaley (Edna (Dolly) Whaley), Howard Whaley (Dorothy Whaley) and John Whaley (Inez Whaley); one son-in-law, Dave Mattheessen; and one grandson, Brent McTaggart.
She married Louis Leroy Johnson on April 14, 1956, in Martinton, and he survives.
Besides her husband, Louis Johnson of Thawville, she is also survived by five children, Roland (Cindy) Johnson of Thawville, Peggy (Les) Seefeldt of Watseka, Kevin (Lori) Johnson of Danforth, Allen Johnson (Fiancee, Cary Hagen) of Crescent City and Laurie Mattheessen of Peoria; 12 grandchildren, Angela (Marc) VonDrehle of Thawville, Abbie (Chad) Thompson of Gilman, Michael (Kate) Johnson of Washington, Casie (Jim) Hanson of Watseka, Darren (Marilyn) Seefeldt of Chicago, Calley (Michael) Kaeb of Cissna Park, Ashley Johnson of Watseka, Adam (Lauren) Johnson of Pontiac, Mo., Amber (Andy) Rippy of Bloomington, Brock (Heather) Johnson of Crescent City, Ethan Johnson of Buckley and Hayden Mattheessen of Peoria; 19 great-grandchildren; a niece, Sandy (Butch) Lambert of Piper City; a nephew, Terry (Nancy) Whaley of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; and two stepgrandchildren, Bryan Mattheessen of Dover, Del., and Brandon Mattheessen of Morton.
Mrs. Johnson graduated from Donovan High School. She was a member of Onarga Christian Church. Alberta enjoyed camping and loved spending winters in Florida and Texas, but her greatest love was spending time with her family.
Private funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 12, at Onarga Christian Church, with the Rev. Van Haas officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville.
Memorials may be given to Onarga Christian Church, ARC of Iroquois County or the Down Syndrome Foundation, 425 N. Missouri Ave., Morton, IL 61550. Arrangements by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman. Please share a memory of June at knappfuneralhomes.com.