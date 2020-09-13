OAKWOOD — Alberta M. Cessna, 95, of Oakwood passed away at 11:45 p.m. Friday (Sept. 11, 2020) at North Logan Health Care Center, Danville.
Alberta was born on Sept. 1, 1925, in Catlin, to William and Phoebe Byerly. She married Kenneth Cessna on Aug. 2, 1947, in Urbana. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 1993.
Survivors include one son, Steve Cessna of Danville; one daughter, Anita Cessna of Oakwood; four grandchildren, Jeff (Tricia) Cessna, Libby Cessna, Ashley (Earl) Webber and Kenny (Becky) Hutson; six great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Bob (Janelle) Cessna; and four sisters-in-law, Patricia Nicoson, Norma Clark, Carol (Chuck) Jones and and Peggy Cessna.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sharon Martin; two brothers, Raymond and Kenneth Byerly; one sister, Blanche Byerly; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack (Judy) Cessna; and two brothers-in-law, Everett Clark and Jim Cessna.
Alberta served at Colonial Manor for eight and a half years as head dietician. She enjoyed doing word searches as well as cooking and baking. She also was a member of the Vermilion County Farm Bureau. One of her favorite things she enjoyed was going to the Cessna family gatherings and spending time with her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Amanda, Gayle, Mellissa, Michelle, Rachel, Dru and North Logan Health Care Center staff, as well as Dr. Sodhi and staff for their care and attention to Alberta.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Chris Lawler officiating. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Robison Chapel.
Memorials in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required for entry to the visitation and funeral. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.