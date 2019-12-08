CHAMPAIGN — Alberta Perkins, 85, of Champaign, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, with family by her side.
She was born June 27, 1934, in Champaign County to the late Roelf and Marie Schmidt. She attended Rantoul Township High School and the University of Illinois, where she received a BS in Chemistry.
Alberta married Edward George Perkins on June 29, 1957, and lived in Chicago for five years before settling in Champaign. She worked at Combe Laboratories in Rantoul for over 25 years as a quality-control chemist.
Alberta is survived by four children, Lisa Perkins (Joel Conway), Edward Perkins (Natalia Vinas), Chris Perkins (Cindy) and Deborah Perkins (Aaron Sederwall); seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Shane Perkins (Kat), Jacqueline Ma (Derek), Lily Perkins, Katie Perkins, Maggie Conway, Michael Conway, Riley Buoy and Edward Jack Perkins; and two sisters, Catherine Whiteside (Wayne) of Elburn and Betty Tilford (Mike) of Mahomet.
Alberta was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years in 2000.
A lover of nature, Alberta enjoyed working in her garden and birdwatching. Sewing, painting and making stained-glass creations were among some of her hobbies. She loved her family and leaves many wonderful memories.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Memorials may be made to local animal rescue or shelter organizations.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.