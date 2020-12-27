MANSFIELD — Alberta L. Stone, 85, of Mansfield passed away Monday (Dec. 21, 2020).
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made to Mansfield United Methodist Church or Mansfield Food Pantry “Martha’s Cupboard.” Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home is in charge.
Alberta was born Nov. 22, 1935, in Seymour, to Ernest and Rosie Clark White. She married Robert Stone on Nov. 24, 1956. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are one brother, Elwyn White of Florida, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Alberta was a loving wife, sister, aunt and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.