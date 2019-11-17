BUCKLEY — Alberta Irene Weber, 86, of Buckley passed away at 6:48 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Buckley.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is handling arrangements.
Alberta was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Charleston, the daughter of Louis and Emelia Morman Homann. She married Elmer Weber on Sept. 16, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley. He survives.
Along with her husband, Elmer, she is survived by a brother, Byron (Janet) Homann of Columbus, Ind.; a sister-in-law, Esther (Bill) Strahle of Mount Prospect; and four nephews, Roger (Amanda) Homann of Winter Haven, Fla., Gary (Heather) Homann of Columbia, Mo., Mark Strahle of Columbus, Ohio, and Jonathan (Kyle) Strahle of San Francisco.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Alberta graduated from Arcola High School and Illinois Commercial College in Champaign. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Buckley.
She enjoyed reading, working with crafts, needlework and quilting. She also enjoyed attending sporting events and watching sports on TV. She loved music, was in the high school band and played the dulcimer.
Memorials contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Buckley, or Prairieview Lutheran Home.
