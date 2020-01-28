CHAMPAIGN — Mrs. Albertha Theresa “Terri” Carr died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020) in Champaign at the age of 83.
Terri is survived by her husband, Howard Carr; children, Tim (Robin) Carr of Rogers, Ark., Mindy Reiter-Brunner (Bill) of Urbana and Todd (Maureen) Carr of Chicago; sister, Norma Jean Butler of Waterloo; grandkids, Cassie Carr, Taylor Reiter, Joseph Reiter and David Carr; and several close extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her son, Michael, and her parents, Anton and Violet Nilges.
Terri was born on Jan. 22, 1937, in Osage City, Mo. After birth, she and her family moved to Waterloo, Ill. It was there she met her future husband, Howard, at Gibault Catholic High School.
Terri and Howard were married on April 7, 1956, and shortly thereafter the newlyweds moved to Washington state, where Howard was stationed in the Air Force. After completing his Air Force service, Howard and Terri moved to the Champaign area, establishing their family home on Park Lane where they lived for 45 years.
Terri was the center of the Carr family — a proud and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved having her family and friends at her home, preparing elaborate meals and enjoying the outdoor space that she and Howard built. She especially enjoyed throwing her annual Christmas party for her friends, family and clients at the lovely Victorian which was the “home” of Terri’s business.
Outside her family, Terri was able to live her dream as an interior designer. She started her career at Carriage House in Champaign before launching her own business, Terri’s Interior Design, with her husband Howard. She participated in several showcases of homes where she won a number of awards. Terri was an active member of the American Society of Interior Designers, Champaign Historical Society, Champaign Chamber of Commerce and Executive Club of Champaign County.
Terri enjoyed her special time with her close friends. Whether it was a quick round of golf, debating stocks with her investment group, playing bridge or jaunting to Chicago for shopping and museum trips, Terri was always on the go. Terri enjoyed traveling with family and friends to some of their favorite spots in Tennessee and Hawaii.
She was a devoted member of St Matthew's Catholic Parish in Champaign for over 55 years.
A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Matthew's Catholic Parish, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821 (217-359-4224). Visitation will precede the funeral from 10 to 10:30 a.m. CST at the parish. A luncheon will follow the burial back at St Mathew's Feeney Hall.
The family has requested a donation on Terri’s behalf be made to “The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.”
The family would like to give a special thanks to Carriage Crossing, Transitions Hospice and her countless friends who helped Terri and her family over the last couple of years.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.