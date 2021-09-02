CHAMPAIGN — Alberto S. Nieto, 83, professor emeritus at the University of Illinois, died Monday (Aug. 30, 2021) at home in Champaign.
Born in Tacna, Peru, Alberto left South America to continue his education. He earned his Ph.D. in geology at the University of Illinois after receiving a master’s degree at Washington University in St. Louis. When he completed his doctorate, Alberto was retained to teach in both the civil engineering and geology departments.
Alberto taught at the University of Illinois for 30 years. He is one of only seven geotechnical engineering faculty honored with individual laboratories in the newly built geotechnical engineering addition to the Civil and Environmental Engineering building. Alberto’s lab is focused on soils.
“Alberto was an outstanding professor of engineering geology,” wrote former student David Bird. “His course changed my entire perspective on geotechnical investigations and allowed me to develop insights that other engineers did not have because they had not been exposed to Alberto’s knowledge. It remains the most valuable course I took at the U of I in my master’s program.”
After his retirement in 2000, Alberto took up painting, drawing and sketching and attended a variety of art classes at Parkland College.
But, he will be remembered most as someone who shared his love and sense of humor liberally with family and friends. He enjoyed cooking meals featuring the foods of Peru and was often the life of any party. He adored his grandchildren and lived to make them laugh and to make sure they knew how much they were loved.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carlos; mother, Emilia; and ex-wife, Lynn.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Benson Nieto; sons, Carlos and Marco; sisters, Nanita and Melita in Lima, Peru; grandchildren, Sofia, Nina, Mario, Enzo and Nico; and three nieces and one nephew.
Private interment will be held Friday, Sept. 3, at Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, you can support glioblastoma research at the Lou Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, or contribute to the new geotechnical laboratory at the University of Illinois by visiting modernize.cee.illinois.edu. Please specify that you are directing your gift in Alberto Nieto’s memory.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made with Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.