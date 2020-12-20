THAWVILLE — Aldene Y. Sans, 90, of Thawville passed away at 11:10 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 17, 2020) at Heritage Manor, Gibson City.
Private family funeral services will be held with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Aldene was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Melvin, the daughter of John August and Emma Elsie Marie Muehlenpfort Tornowski. She married Chester Sans on Sept. 27, 1947, at United Methodist Church, Roberts. He survives.
Along with her husband, Chet, she is survived by two sons, Alan (Sandy) Sans of Bloomington and Dode (Debbie) Sans of Paxton; three daughters, Phyllis (Lloyd) Flessner of Roberts, Becky Milstead of Frankfort, Ind., and Cheryl (Brett) Keiper of Mount Joliet, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne (Wanda) Tornowski of Roberts; and a sister, Wanda Lee of Gilman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, one brother and three sisters.
Aldene enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano and guitar and yodeling.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.