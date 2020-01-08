MELVIN — Aldo Celeschi, 93, of Melvin passed away at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, followed by military rites. There will be a rosary before the service beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Aldo was born Jan. 25, 1926, in Lamoli, Italy, the son of Paulino and Lucia Gentili Celeschi. He married Laverne Novotney; she preceded him in death in 1962. He married Marie Coit in 1966; she preceded him in death in 1969. He married Virginia “Ginny” Miller on Jan. 31, 1970, at his home in rural Gibson City. She survives.
Along with his wife, Ginny, he is survived by his children, Dave (Linda) Celeschi of Gibson City, Lori Watterson of Melvin, Lindsay (Julie) Fancher of Chatsworth; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Anita During of Rantoul, Mary Stoltey of Gibson City, and Eva Acree of Gibson City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson; two brothers, Emil and Deno Celeschi; half-brother, Domonica Celeschi; and one sister, Faye O’Neal.
At the age of 13 months, Aldo and his family moved to America where he grew up in Guthrie. He served in the United States Army Air Corp (1944-46) and in the United States Air Force (1947-51). Aldo was a top turret gunner in a B17. He worked for Central Soya, Gibson City from 1952 to 1965. He then joined Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 265 in Carol Stream and retired in 1988. Al went on to own and operate a heating and air conditioning company, A C Services from 1988 to 2012.
Aldo was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Gibson City, Lee Lowery Post No. 568 Gibson City American Legion and Elliott AMVETS.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Al enjoyed gardening, cats and walking his dog. He was a lover of life, was loved by everyone and he loved everyone. Al looked forward to his morning newspaper and cup of coffee. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his grandchildren.
Al’s son Dave will be burying his cremated remains in the church in Italy where he was baptized.
Memorials may be made to the Melvin Fire Department, the Paxton Veterinary Clinic, 1953E 200N Rd., Paxton, or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.