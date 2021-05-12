PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Alexander DuBois Bolden, 28, of Pittsburgh, Pa., passed this life Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
He was born on May 20, 1992, in Urbana.
Alex is survived by his beloved father, William Bolden Jr. of Champaign; mother, Paulette Johnson of Urbana; maternal grandmother, Georgia Lee Williams of Indianapolis; sister, Danielle Cain (Braelynn) of Horn Lake, Miss.; nephew, Marcel Campbell; nieces, Kilah Campbell and Kemoni Campbell; great-nephew, Makhai Ragland; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Bolden Sr. and LaNell Bolden, and maternal grandfather, DuBois McCullough.
Alex graduated from Centennial High School in 2011. He attended Parkland College in Champaign and transferred to Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa.
Alex’s biggest joy was spending time with his girlfriend and love of his life, Ayla Dew. Alex was best known for his beautiful smile, dimples and witty sense of humor. As a child, he loved sports and played youth basketball, karate and youth baseball from Peanut League to Suited League. He was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs, Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers. He loved cooking, entertaining and gardening. Alex loved life and lived it to the fullest. Even though his best friends have all grown up and some have moved away, they always got together several times each year.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15, at Vineyard Church, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana, IL 61801. Services will follow at noon. Burial will take place in Springhill Cemetery, Danville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Memorial donations may be made in Alex’s name to the American Heart Association. Please join Alex’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.