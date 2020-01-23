CHAMPAIGN — Alexander F. Carnes, 84, of Champaign died at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020) at home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy; Pastor Danny Schaffner will officiate. Burial will be in Craw Cemetery, Sadorus. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Alex was born on Jan. 27, 1935, in Youngwood, Pa., the son of Alexander Barclay and Harriet Funk Carnes. He married Connie Ambrose on Aug. 2, 1969, in Champaign; she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Amy (Quint) Campbell of Champaign; two grandsons, Parker and Jackson; one brother, Harry Marker Carnes of Collingswood, N.J.; one sister, Mary Jo McAdams of Greensburg, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alex was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was a salesman for Baskin’s, Redwood & Ross and Bergner’s. He also owned and operated The Alma Mater Card & Gift Shoppe on the University of Illinois campus for 15 years.
He loved the Panera coffee club and politics and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carle Hospice or the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.