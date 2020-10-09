WESTVILLE — Alexander Wayne Jenkins, 71, of Westville passed away Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Per his wishes, Wayne will be cremated with a memorial visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. IDPH guidelines regarding mandatory masks and social distancing will be upheld.
Wayne was born on Aug. 17, 1949, to Alexander “Ecky” and Dolores “Babe” (Houston) Jenkins, in Danville, and grew up in Chicago.
Wayne was a lifelong musician, a song writer and released three CDs. He performed with many local, along with national, recording artists, as well as toured the United States and Canada. He traveled from Chicago to Hollywood and lived in many places, including Los Angeles and Nashville, Tenn. He was a mentor to many musicians and also loved to work on his and others' guitars. He played regularly at the Lamplighter, the Back-Door Lounge and just about every club in Vermilion County. He also played for seven years in a row at the Illinois State Fair. His last band was Alex Jenkins and the Bombers. Wayne won the Windy City Blues Challenge with brother Ben and the Peoria Blues & Heritage Challenge with brother Tim and was invited to compete in the International Blues Challenge held on Beale Street in Memphis, Tenn., two years in a row. He landed in the top 80 blues bands in the world out of hundreds.
Wayne loved to travel with his wife, Dawn, and was looking forward to going to the Viva Las Vegas Car Show next year. He enjoyed eating out, vintage cars and going to car shows. He loved his cats, Molly, Mama Cat, Tom and Jerry, and dog, JuJu. He loved spending time with his children, brothers and families telling stories. Wayne retired from Crosspoint Human Services. He traveled all over but always considered Westville home.
Wayne married Dawn Foehrer in November 2007 after a longtime relationship together. Dawn survives, as well as children from previous marriages, Dawn, Alex Jr., Angie, Alli, and Jimi; Dawn's children, whom he considered his own, David, Terisa, Ryan, Sami, Tami and Monique; brothers, Don (Donna), Ben (Susie), Tim (Lisa) and Jess (Dena); brother-in-law, Tim; stepsiblings, Bobby, Linda and Bill; grandchildren, Aaron, Kaysie, Payton, Alyson, Aiden, Sophie, Arlana, Aerisa, Tyreese, Kalyssa, Kamilla, Alex, Andrew, Levi, Gunner and Kylie; and aunt, Mary; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Beverly; sister, Cindy Holliman; stepbrother, Danny; and stepgranddaughter, Ryleigh Arnett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal shelter or musician fund. Messages and memories may be left on our website at krugercoanpape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.